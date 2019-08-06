As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose, Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Has Raised Holding; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Compton Capital Management Cut Stake by $306,160 as Share Price Declined

Compton Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc sold 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,232 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, down from 1,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $868.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $9.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1755.33. About 2.28M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Amazon is also in the spotlight on suggestions that it will be forced to pay more tax; 16/03/2018 – Owners of Amazon’s smart speakers report creepy giggling; 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDInsight and Amazon Redshift; 13/04/2018 – Trump escalates Amazon clash with USPS pricing review; 16/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: Rumor: Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Will Focus on Young Aragorn; 19/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy have announced a new Fire TV Edition smart TVs; 26/03/2018 – Amazon teams up with French retailer Casino for food delivery; 23/05/2018 – Just In Time For Father’s Day: Children’s Book “Made For Me” Debuts At #1 On Amazon And Hits Publisher’s Weekly Bestsellers List; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Launches Its Own Pet Product Brand, Wag; Starts With Food; 18/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has released his latest annual shareholder letter

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 10,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,017 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $138.46. About 5.10 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New; 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…; 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY’S `SOLO’ DOUBLES `BLACK PANTHER’ PRESALES: FANDANGO; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Mngmt accumulated 1,470 shares. Mariner Ltd Company reported 0.62% stake. Fcg Ltd owns 755 shares. Somerset Gp Ltd Liability stated it has 2,118 shares. Dock Street Asset Mngmt Inc owns 16,819 shares. Wills Fin Gru Inc stated it has 1.87% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wealthquest has invested 0.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Jabodon Pt has 2.99% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Minnesota-based Stonebridge Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Limited Liability invested in 1.1% or 5,568 shares. Diversified Tru Company has 0.28% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Oregon-based Pioneer Tru Bank & Trust N A Or has invested 0.33% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Liability Oh reported 597 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Fishman Jay A Mi reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Company invested in 31,764 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jeff Bezos Sells 900K Amazon Shares, Stake Drops From 16% To 12% – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Project44 Bags Amazon And Walmart – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Tuesday’s Market Minute: Prime Day: The New Black Friday – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: A Bearish Case Emerges Post Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Amazon a Prime Stock to Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 69.99 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Coast Financial Lc owns 66,549 shares for 1.74% of their portfolio. Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 0.41% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Parsons Ri reported 63,421 shares. Goelzer Inv Mngmt holds 0.28% or 27,010 shares. Tennessee-based Woodmont Invest Counsel has invested 0.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Castleark Limited Liability Corp reported 2,000 shares. Oklahoma-based Pinnacle Limited Liability has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Quantbot LP accumulated 119,961 shares. Hillsdale Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Beaumont Financial Ptnrs Ltd Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7,216 shares. Northeast Management reported 2.61% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Beech Hill stated it has 0.49% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 320 were reported by Ironwood Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company. Hennessy accumulated 23,600 shares. Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv accumulated 21,503 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Stocks I’m Never Selling – Yahoo Finance” on July 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Amid Trade War Flare, Earnings Continue With Disney And Uber This Week – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “The Case for Walt Disney as a Stock to Own for the Next Decade – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Walt Disney Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd, which manages about $588.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 18,100 shares to 1,900 shares, valued at $212,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) by 210,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.56 million shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl A (BRKA).