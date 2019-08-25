As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose, Holder Tctc Holdings Raised Holding; As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shares Declined, Holder Allstate Has Cut by $1.18 Million Its Stake

Tctc Holdings Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 32.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc bought 11,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 47,968 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33M, up from 36,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60M shares traded or 6.29% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – QTRLY LOWER OPERATING INCOME IN CABLE NETWORKS PRIMARILY DUE TO A LOSS AT BAMTECH AND DECREASES AT FREEFORM AND ESPN; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME; 29/05/2018 – Main Street: Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 22.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp sold 25,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 84,839 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05M, down from 109,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.58. About 15.77M shares traded or 19.79% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS REPORTS U.S. FDA ACCEPTS SNDA FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANT; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18 first-line NSCLC I/O showdown in NEJM $MRK Keynote-189; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.35-Adj EPS $3.45; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 02/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fire Department Mon, 4/2/2018, 8:00 PM; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 19/03/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: AFC Bournemouth step up interest in Bristol City’s Bobby Reid as Premier League clubs circle

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap holds 0.81% or 584,610 shares in its portfolio. Ashfield Cap Partners Limited Liability invested 1.57% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Parnassus Invs Ca holds 7.11M shares or 3.11% of its portfolio. Gabelli Co Invest Advisers reported 34,821 shares stake. Eagle Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 189,554 shares. 78,210 were reported by Clarkston Prtnrs Limited Com. Advantage has 5.21% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 65,821 shares. Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership reported 5.13 million shares stake. Nottingham accumulated 2,440 shares. Patten reported 18,757 shares stake. Primecap Mgmt Communications Ca holds 3.28 million shares. Kings Point Cap accumulated 93,633 shares. 123,138 were reported by Kelly Lawrence W & Assoc Ca. Pinebridge Invests Lp has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Whittier Trust Of Nevada owns 130,883 shares.

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 3,800 shares to 1,435 shares, valued at $220,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 395,361 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rnc Cap Limited Company invested in 859,292 shares. Raymond James Fin Serv Advsr holds 0.09% or 432,808 shares. Sageworth Trust reported 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Intact Investment Mngmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 54,500 shares. 7.17M were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg. 1.73 million were reported by Raymond James &. Klingenstein Fields Com Limited Liability accumulated 101,700 shares. Horan Advisors Limited Co reported 0.09% stake. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Northpointe Cap Ltd Com holds 44,324 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 205,000 shares. Delta Asset Limited Co Tn accumulated 58,256 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Wellington Shields & owns 43,550 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 11,805 shares. Burney Communication has invested 0.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Thursday, May 16.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.09 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 5,628 shares to 13,340 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 17,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,883 shares, and has risen its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).