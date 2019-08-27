As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Increased Its Position by $460,761; As Becton Dickinson (BDX) Stock Value Rose, Holder Flossbach Von Storch Ag Has Increased Its Position

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 4,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 121,555 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.50M, up from 117,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $134.48. About 4.79 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT; 12/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY BY TAKEOVER PANEL REGARDING REQUIREMENT FOR WALT DISNEY COMPANY (DISNEY) TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Pulse shooter scoped out Disney World, West Palm Beach: widow; 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 26.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 21,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 101,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.35 million, up from 80,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $250.92. About 642,996 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) by 610,400 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $13.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,810 shares, and cut its stake in Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 4,805 shares to 12,545 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 4,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,238 shares, and cut its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).