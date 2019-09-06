As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Holding; Arqule (ARQL) Stake Boosted by Boothbay Fund Management Llc

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 4,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 121,555 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.50 million, up from 117,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $139.56. About 3.38 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT; 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s Roseanne hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 29/03/2018 – ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP SPA IINT.Ml – HAS SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MAKE DISNEY, MARVEL AND LUCAS FILM THEMED GLASSES; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M; 08/05/2018 – bernadette baum: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources #mergers; 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer; 29/05/2018 – Forbes: Disney Made The Right Call For Investors In Canceling ‘Roseanne’

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Arqule Inc (ARQL) by 298.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 122,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% . The institutional investor held 163,729 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, up from 41,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Arqule Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.32. About 1.14M shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 24/05/2018 – ArQule Strengthens Executive Team with Two Key Appointments; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC ARQL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.18 TO $0.24; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE INC – ARQULE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $336 MLN INCLUDING UPFRONT, REGULATORY AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 15/03/2018 – $ARQL ARQ 531 should also start getting more credit in next-gen BTKi race, esp after recent setback of $SNSS Initial Phase 1a data at #AACR18; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE ELIGIBLE TO GET UP TO $336M INCLUDING UPFRONT; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – BASILEA WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL COSTS AND EXPENSES OF DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURE AND COMMERCIALIZATION IN ITS TERRITORY; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE & BASILEA ENTER INTO EXCLUSIVE LICENSE PACT; 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 15/03/2018 – $ARQL #AACR18 oral presentation on ARQ 092 data in PIK3CA or AKT1-mutant ER+ ovarian cancer will be particularly interesting to watch; 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss $6.53M

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Option Trader Makes Massive Bets On Netflix Rebound – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) holds 0.35% or 31,098 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.76% or 3.34M shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd holds 0.2% or 17,943 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested in 21,592 shares. Somerville Kurt F holds 1.41% or 63,962 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.67% or 999,159 shares in its portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Inc invested in 0.83% or 30,700 shares. Tortoise Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 2,533 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 1,876 were reported by Marathon Mngmt. Girard Prns has 79,619 shares. Natixis stated it has 0.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dearborn Prtn holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,752 shares. Ulysses Management Limited Company holds 2.35% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 234,500 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.69% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.28 million shares. Usa Financial Portformulas owns 39,423 shares.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,826 shares to 42,025 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs In (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 12,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,184 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).