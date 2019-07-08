As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose, Founders Capital Management Boosted Its Position; Winslow Capital Management Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Founders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc bought 3,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,595 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.84 million, up from 93,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $141.86. About 1.12 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $4.9 BLN; 29/05/2018 – TV show ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 06/03/2018 – Former ESPN host sues network for “misogynistic” culture; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Be New Fox CEO After Proposed Disney Deal; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION RECEIVED 44% OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES IN FAVOR (52% AGAINST, 4% ABSTAINING); 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS; 30/05/2018 – Variety: `High School Musical’ Series at Disney Streaming Service Enlists `Ferdinand’ Writer; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 286,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 11.15M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 billion, down from 11.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $136.18. About 5.17M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 12/03/2018 – Yealink Delivers Future-Proof Voice Solutions for the Microsoft Teams platform; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS LAB CREATE MAY FAIL FOR USERS, WORKING ON UPDATE; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft has previously looked to Linux to boost its public cloud and operate equipment in its data centers; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 17/05/2018 – Vizient Again Recognized in Forbes Survey as One of ‘; 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner; 05/04/2018 – Outreach Hires Microsoft’s Pavel Dmitriev To Head Machine Learning Team

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00 million and $272.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Pfd (NYSE:SWJ) by 17,080 shares to 61,946 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. Shares for $4,737 were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 232,004 shares to 648,625 shares, valued at $125.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.49M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).