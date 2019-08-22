As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose, Evermay Wealth Management Has Increased Holding; As Celgene Corp. (CELG) Market Value Declined, Jag Capital Management Cut Stake

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp. (CELG) by 52.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 12,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 11,577 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 24,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $95.68. About 2.09M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 28/03/2018 – AMAG Pharma engages Perella Weinberg to explore sale of Cord Blood Registry unit; 10/04/2018 – Celgene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 08/05/2018 – Infinity Announces Presentations On IPI-549 At Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES SUBMITTING OZANIMOD NDA IN 1Q 2019; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 10/04/2018 – NANOBIOTIX : THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MD ANDERSON CANCER CENTER AND NANOBIOTIX HAVE AN AGREEMENT TO RUN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTIC PRE-CLINICAL RESEARCH IN LUNG CANCER COMBINING NBTXR3 AND NIVOLUMAB; 29/05/2018 – Evotec and Celgene Expand IPSC Collaboration to Include Additional Cell Lines; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER

Evermay Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 133.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc bought 2,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 5,185 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, up from 2,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $135.76. About 6.01 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 08/05/2018 – IGER TO CNBC: CONFIDENT FOX’S ASSET SALE TO DISNEY WILL CLOSE; 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind; 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 06/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive:; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beas; 12/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY BY TAKEOVER PANEL REGARDING REQUIREMENT FOR WALT DISNEY COMPANY (DISNEY) TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $612.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 127,944 shares to 148,504 shares, valued at $15.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 441,764 shares in the quarter, for a total of 469,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corp owns 35,000 shares. Greenwood Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.67% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Pnc Fincl Service Group Incorporated holds 472,941 shares. Carret Asset Management Lc holds 0.1% or 6,265 shares. Highbridge Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 187,065 shares. Moreover, Woodstock has 1.58% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Cannell Peter B And invested in 3.74% or 1.02M shares. 58,294 were accumulated by Oak Limited Oh. Fjarde Ap holds 0.24% or 202,016 shares. Gam Holding Ag invested in 196,914 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Redmile Ltd Liability has invested 1.49% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Glenview Commercial Bank Tru Dept invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp accumulated 248,369 shares or 2.2% of the stock. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Management Limited has 0.28% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 554,567 shares. New York-based Water Island Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.5% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celgene (CELG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: Boeing, Tesla Tumble on More Worries – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Gilead Sciences, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Alexion Pharmaceuticals – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Block & Leviton Announces $55 Million Settlement in Antitrust Case Against Celgene – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Celgene (CELG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.