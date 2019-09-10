As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose, Diligent Investors Has Increased Position by $526,140; Mackay Shields Upped Holding in Cdk Global (CDK)

Diligent Investors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 15.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diligent Investors Llc bought 4,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 36,199 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02 million, up from 31,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diligent Investors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $134.89. About 7.75 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide Itineraries in 2019; 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY ON MARCH 9, REPLACED EXISTING $2.5 BLN 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT & ITS EXISTING $2.25 BILLION FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT £10.75/SHARE: UK PANEL; 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED THESE RULINGS; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 05/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 95.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 161,657 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 331,714 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.51 million, up from 170,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $46.28. About 576,819 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 20/03/2018 – FTC: CDK DEAL FOR AUTO/MATE WOULD HAVE VIOLATED ANTITRUST RULES; 23/03/2018 – Equifax Among Inaugural Developers in Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O – QTRLY REVENUES UP 4% TO $576.6 MILLION; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – FTC NOTIFIED PARTIES OF OPPOSITION TO PROPOSED DEAL, LEADING TO DECISION TO TERMINATE; 26/04/2018 – Correct: CDK Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.67-EPS $2.72, Not $2.62-$2.72; 17/05/2018 – CDK Global Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 05/04/2018 – CDK Websites Enhanced for Dealer Control and Design; Primed for Mobile-First lndexing; 15/03/2018 – Phase 1 Clinical Data With Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Have Been Selected for Oral Presentation at AACR 2018 Annual Meeti; 23/04/2018 – DJ CDK Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDK); 20/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 5,904 shares to 31,241 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 145,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 356,147 shares, and cut its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB).

