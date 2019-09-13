As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose, American Money Management Trimmed Its Stake; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company Has Increased by $418,950 Its Position

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 37.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company bought 3,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 11,620 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56M, up from 8,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $137.17. About 9.98M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft certification catapults Australian tech company into the CTRM big league; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q TAX RATE ABOUT 16%; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 18,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 35,954 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.02M, down from 54,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $137.76. About 2.28 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s Estate Files Federal Copyright Infringement Suit Against The Walt Disney Company And Disney’s ABC Network; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 26/04/2018 – Drone racing-Allianz extends sponsorship of Drone Racing League; 29/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library — All for $4.99 Per Month; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60M and $187.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 0 (STIP) by 12,138 shares to 102,028 shares, valued at $10.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Emerging Markets Etf.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.96B for 31.89 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company, which manages about $30.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8,140 shares to 4,460 shares, valued at $732,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

