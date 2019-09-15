As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose, American Money Management Has Lowered Its Position; Atricure (ATRC) Shareholder Marshall Wace Llp Increased Its Stake by $4.85 Million as Stock Rose

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 18,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 35,954 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.02M, down from 54,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 5.21 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 27/05/2018 – Alan Farley: “Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming in $15.8M shy of its low-end $130M forecast with an estimated 4-day; 15/03/2018 – SKY – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS AND, IF NECESSARY, OBTAIN CERTAIN ANTITRUST APPROVALS; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Atricure Inc (ATRC) by 989.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 167,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The hedge fund held 184,241 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.50 million, up from 16,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Atricure Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $25.51. About 189,665 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M

