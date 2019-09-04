As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose, Addison Capital Company Has Increased Its Position by $2.27 Million; Pioneer Investment Management Has Increased Stake in Citrix Sys (CTXS)

Addison Capital Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 558.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 20,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,083 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 3,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.51. About 1.70 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 07/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Commits More Than $100 Million to Bring Comfort to Children and Their Families in Hospitals; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REMAIN CONFIDENT FOX ASSET DEAL WILL GO FORWARD – CNBC; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game: Media analyst; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY-NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES GLOBALLY

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 186.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 420,360 shares as the company's stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 645,802 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.36 million, up from 225,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $93.29. About 333,261 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Numerixs Investment Inc invested in 0.52% or 38,902 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability invested in 24,311 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) or 24,345 shares. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,785 shares. 13D Mgmt Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 117,532 shares. Ameritas Investment has invested 0.02% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Jefferies Group Ltd reported 47,186 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 1.03% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Wellington Grp Inc Llp reported 147,242 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.05% or 10,695 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Glob Invest Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Asset One, a Japan-based fund reported 93,831 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt invested in 37,328 shares. Contravisory Invest Mgmt holds 2,678 shares.

More notable recent Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Citrix a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management – Business Wire" on August 14, 2019

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $70.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 17,400 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 41,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 888,940 shares, and cut its stake in Consolidated Water Company Limited (NASDAQ:CWCO).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance" on August 12, 2019