As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Wetherby Asset Management Increased Its Holding; Paradigm Asset Management Co Position In Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Was Has Upped

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 12.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 360 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 3,260 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.53M, up from 2,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $41.94. About 7.14 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$8.2 BLN; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 10/05/2018 – TSMC SAYS APRIL SALES +44.0 PCT ON YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 6,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 67,031 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44 million, up from 60,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $135.13. About 8.28M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – AVAILABILITY OF ESPN+ THROUGH NEW ESPN CHANNEL ON ROKU PLATFORM; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-21st Century Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 19/04/2018 – Variety: Jesse Plemons Lands Villain Role Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s `Jungle Cruise’; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY ON MARCH 9, REPLACED EXISTING $2.5 BLN 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT & ITS EXISTING $2.25 BILLION FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) by 550 shares to 10,160 shares, valued at $1.30B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,700 shares, and cut its stake in First Republic Bank/Ca (NYSE:FRC).

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $802.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 1,434 shares to 3,752 shares, valued at $788,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) by 21,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,984 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

