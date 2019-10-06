As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Venator Capital Management LTD Has Upped Holding; As Universal Electronics (UEIC) Share Value Rose, Holder Wellington Shields & Company Has Trimmed Holding by $923,525

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 9,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.38 million, up from 50,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.58M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – CHAPEK SERVED AS CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY PARKS AND RESORTS, SINCE 2015; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 02/04/2018 – ESPN SAYS ITS DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SUBSCRIPTION STREAMING SERVICE ESPN+ WILL LAUNCH ON APRIL 12 FOR A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF $4.99/MONTH; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 30/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SETS JULY 10 MEETING FOR VOTE ON DISNEY MERGER; 07/05/2018 – ESPN, Fox and ‘Black Panther’ Will Be Focus in Disney 2Q — Earnings Preview; 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Universal Electronics (UEIC) by 30.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 22,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 50,442 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07M, down from 72,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Universal Electronics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $674.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $48.57. About 86,572 shares traded. Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) has risen 22.34% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.34% the S&P500. Some Historical UEIC News: 23/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS IN PACT TO SELL GEMSTAR CHINA INTEREST; 19/04/2018 DJ Universal Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UEIC); 22/05/2018 – Universal Electronics to Present in Two June Conferences; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 18c-Loss 28c; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 23/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference May 24; 22/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Inv Counsel Incorporated has 1.41% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Coastline Trust Company owns 0.87% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 43,070 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd holds 17,282 shares. Bancorp Of Stockton holds 1.3% or 18,346 shares. Winfield Assocs invested in 0.31% or 4,280 shares. First Midwest Bank & Trust Division owns 0.5% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 25,348 shares. Arrow Corporation stated it has 33,339 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Bath Savings Tru owns 85,792 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank holds 0.88% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 44,381 shares. Legacy Partners, Wisconsin-based fund reported 7,291 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moore Mgmt Lp holds 0.63% or 192,500 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited has 5.26M shares. Lyons Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co reported 4,412 shares.

Analysts await Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 742.86% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.07 per share. UEIC’s profit will be $8.19M for 20.58 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Electronics Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -259.46% EPS growth.

