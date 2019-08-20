As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Vantage Investment Partners Has Decreased Its Holding by $48.17 Million; Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Holding Boosted by River Road Asset Management Llc

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 55,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.20% . The institutional investor held 252,793 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.55 million, up from 196,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $819.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $36.05. About 2,716 shares traded. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has risen 0.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.92% the S&P500.

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 34.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 433,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 819,291 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.97M, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $135.49. About 4.44 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECTS TO BE IN THE POSITION TO REQUEST SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR DISNEY TRANSACTION AND CREATION OF NEW FOX THIS SUMMER-LACHLAN MURDOCH; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 06/04/2018 – DISNEY’S NEWS PLEDGE SHOWS MANDATORY SKY BID NEEDED: POLYGON; 29/03/2018 – After massive ratings, TV’s Roseanne Barr gets call from Trump; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘WRINKLE IN TIME’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $39.6M; 15/03/2018 – CMO Today: Publishers Wary of Facebook News Video Push; NBC News Considers Streaming Service; Disney Reshuffle; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.04% or 26,517 shares in its portfolio. Torch Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 29,943 shares or 2.05% of the stock. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated holds 0.42% or 68,800 shares in its portfolio. Yhb Invest Advisors holds 93,633 shares. Advisory Ser Inc owns 0.09% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,001 shares. Pennsylvania Tru Co holds 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 9,192 shares. First Manhattan Com stated it has 0.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Smith Salley & Assocs holds 68,021 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Harvest Capital Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bankshares Of America De holds 0.42% or 24.40M shares. Ipg Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 11,026 shares. Veritable LP accumulated 95,459 shares. Cincinnati Casualty Communications has 1.82% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Point72 Asset Lp owns 3.24 million shares or 1.63% of their US portfolio. 55,562 were reported by Atria Invests Limited Liability.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $4.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 24,242 shares to 565,716 shares, valued at $45.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 100,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 461,898 shares, and cut its stake in Pico Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO).

More notable recent Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Stock Yards Bancorp to Participate in the KBW 20th Annual Community Bank Investor Conference – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “S.Y. Bancorp declares $0.26 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Apple’s WWDC, SCOTUS And D.C. – Seeking Alpha” published on June 02, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Yards Bancorp Names Ja Hillebrand Chief Executive Officer as David Heintzman Transitions to the Role of Executive Chairman – Business Wire” with publication date: May 29, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold SYBT shares while 33 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 11.15 million shares or 1.03% less from 11.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 296,847 are held by Northern Tru Corporation. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 227 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Investment Mgmt Gp stated it has 9,558 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ameritas Partners has 0% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 1,843 shares. Walthausen And Co Ltd Liability Co stated it has 247,633 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Co has 56,229 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc reported 6,838 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Retail Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Orleans Capital La stated it has 0.19% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Us Comml Bank De owns 3,599 shares. Connecticut-based Thb Asset Management has invested 0.12% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). First Hawaiian Natl Bank owns 4,470 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc invested in 0% or 1.10M shares. 18,300 are owned by Virginia Retirement Et Al.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 50 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $160,186 activity. Brown J McCauley also bought $1,141 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) shares. $3,922 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) was bought by TASMAN NORMAN. Heitzman Donna L bought $4,019 worth of stock or 117 shares. $2,409 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) was bought by EDINGER CHARLES R III. 75 shares valued at $2,409 were bought by Northern Richard on Friday, March 22. Herde Carl G bought $2,109 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) on Friday, June 21.