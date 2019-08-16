As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Tig Advisors Has Lowered Stake by $13.66 Million; Nike Cl (NKE) Holder Selway Asset Management Has Cut Position as Valuation Rose

Selway Asset Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NKE) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management sold 25,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $80.13. About 1.92 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike executive leaves company amid complaints about inappropriate behavior; 14/03/2018 – Nike Investors: Time to Switch Teams to Adidas — Heard on the Street; 16/03/2018 – Martin’s departure comes one day after Nike President Trevor Edwards resigned amid complaints about poor workplace conduct; 21/03/2018 – Nike Says It `Acted Swiftly’ After It Heard of Behavioral Issues; 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more; 27/04/2018 – Behind the Design of Nike’s Air-Cushion System (Video); 22/03/2018 – Nike Acquires Customer Data Analytics Company Zodiac — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings spell trouble for Under Armour in apparel; 07/05/2018 – BNP Paribas Netherland Adds Worldpay, Exits Nike: 13F

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 125,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 71,368 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.83 million, down from 196,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $135.19. About 2.59 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – “Rogue One” had been Disney’s lowest-grossing film in the franchise, bringing in $155 million for its 2016 debut; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library – All for $4.99 Pe; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Record $350 Mln Esports deal dissolved before it began- Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 28/05/2018 – Disney estimated Sunday that “Solo” will gross $101 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, a figure below even the opening weekends of the much-derided “Star Wars” prequels; 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Advisory Grp Inc reported 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Brave Asset has invested 1.61% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). St Johns Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 15,124 shares. Ironwood Counsel Ltd Company owns 28,344 shares. 5.13 million are held by Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 456,447 shares. Neumann Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.38% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 5,314 shares. The Florida-based Ruggie Grp has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 317,184 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. 65,896 were accumulated by Hugh Johnson Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. Thompson Invest Management Incorporated holds 1.71% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 80,589 shares. Barbara Oil holds 8,000 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.7% or 4.93 million shares in its portfolio. Dana Investment Inc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 52,178 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company owns 492,817 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.21 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors & Cabot accumulated 0.36% or 65,130 shares. Arrow Financial invested in 0.45% or 22,925 shares. Saturna Cap Corp owns 32,183 shares. 234,320 were accumulated by Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corporation. Burney Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 22,700 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt accumulated 91,061 shares. Spinnaker Trust, Maine-based fund reported 9,488 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Incorporated stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp stated it has 3.7% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Tributary Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,700 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 12,706 shares. North Carolina-based Kingfisher Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.9% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Shine Advisory Svcs Inc has 0.09% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2,369 shares. West Chester Capital Advsrs accumulated 8,635 shares or 1.52% of the stock.

