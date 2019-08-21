As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Srs Investment Management Has Decreased Holding by $225.38 Million; Sempra Energy (SRE) Holder Zimmer Partners LP Has Increased Its Position by $1.61 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Zimmer Partners Lp increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 0.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp bought 12,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The hedge fund held 8.18M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 billion, up from 8.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $140.47. About 299,768 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s IEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA NAMES HOUSEHOLDER OPERATING CHIEF, MIHALIK CFO,; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.43; 12/03/2018 – Fir Tree Partner to Lead Ultra, Sempra CEO Retiring: Energy Wrap; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s lEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico; 08/03/2018 – TEXAS REGULATORS OK SEMPRA ENERGY’S MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF ONCOR; 12/04/2018 – MEXICO’S IENOVA SAYS TO INVEST $130 MLN IN BAJA CALIFORNIA FUEL TERMINAL; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Names Trevor Mihalik as CFO, Succeeding Jeffery Martin; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q EPS $1.33; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Sempra Energy Ratings On Its Acq Of EFH

Srs Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc sold 2.03 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.84M, down from 3.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $135.88. About 3.52 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL JACKSON’S ESTATE FILES SUIT VS DISNEY, ABC NETWORK; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 16/05/2018 – Proposed New FoxWill Be Formed After Shareholder and Regulatory Approval of the Proposed Transaction Between 21CF and the Walt Disney Co; 24/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp reveals new images, video of $1B Disney-area O-Town West (Video); 16/05/2018 – Lasseter Could Return in a Creative Capacity, With Fewer Management Responsibilities

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adell Harriman And Carpenter invested in 0% or 37,214 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Lc has 0.11% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fil Limited has 1.74 million shares. Nomura Asset Management Com invested in 373,468 shares. S&Co Inc reported 2,940 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Nbt Bankshares N A owns 1.33% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 65,971 shares. 34,696 were accumulated by Jolley Asset Mngmt. Argi Investment Svcs Lc stated it has 8,170 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Lc has 0.33% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 14,297 shares. Hanson And Doremus Investment Mngmt holds 0.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 9,156 shares. Blue Chip Ptnrs has invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mercer Advisers, a New Jersey-based fund reported 51,548 shares. Hightower Llc holds 0.47% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 638,365 shares. Somerset Group Lc accumulated 14,394 shares. Loews invested in 0% or 3,884 shares.

Srs Investment Management Llc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $4.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc by 1.59M shares to 4.40M shares, valued at $152.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 550,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

