As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Spectrum Management Group Has Lowered Stake; Unilever Plc (UL) Holder Zevin Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 28.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 3,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 9,632 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35 million, down from 13,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $131.76. About 8.33 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video); 03/04/2018 – SKY SAYS FOX PROPOSES SKY NEWS RINGFENCING, DIVESTURE TO DISNEY; 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPERATIONS COMBINED TO CREATE NEW HUB; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 8,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 265,756 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.47M, down from 274,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $60.98. About 560,404 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 31/05/2018 – Unilever CEO in no rush to quit, prefers internal successor -Bernstein; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC UNILEVE.LG – RECOMMEND PAYMENT OF A DIVIDEND IN RESPECT OF THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER, 2017, OF 50 KOBO GROSS PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – UNILEVER INDONESIA 1Q NET INCOME 1.84T RUPIAH; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 Long Term Issuer Rating To Unilever International Holdings N.V.; Stable Outlook; 13/04/2018 – Unilever faces shareholder rebellion over executive pay; 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW – UNILEVER CFO SAYS CONFIDENT OF SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT OF DECISION TO MOVE HQ TO ROTTERDAM; 15/03/2018 – Unilever denies HQ move from UK sparked by Brexit; 24/05/2018 – Unilever’s Ghana Unit Sees Growing Economy to Bolster Sales; 09/04/2018 – Net Solutions Included in Research List of Digital Experience Service Providers 2017; 18/04/2018 – Unilever rebellion over Netherlands shift

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94M and $360.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,219 shares to 31,864 shares, valued at $6.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,212 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.50 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

