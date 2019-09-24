As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Ruffer Llp Lowered Position; Brf Sa (BRFS) Holder Capital Innovations Upped Its Stake

Ruffer Llp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp sold 245,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 4.89M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $683.00M, down from 5.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $132.57. About 4.39 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S; 21/03/2018 – TDG: NBCU, Fox, and Disney (san ESPN) Top List of Preferred Network Families; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $4.9 BLN; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY:FAVREAU TO PRODUCE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER `STAR WARS’ SERIES; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 17/05/2018 – Lionsgate: Former Disney Executive Erin Westerman Named EVP of Production; 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Yr Licensing Agreement With the Disney/ABC Television Group, to Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Brf Sa (BRFS) by 17.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 4,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.59% . The institutional investor held 30,834 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34M, up from 26,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Brf Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $9.57. About 2.56 million shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 40.61% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 23/04/2018 – BRAZIL FOOD PROCESSOR BRF SAYS CEO DRUMMOND ASKED TO STEP DOWN – FILING; 05/04/2018 – BRF BOARD IS SAID TO VOTE TO REJECT REQUEST; 26/04/2018 – ABERDEEN’S PETER TAYLOR SPEAKS BEFORE BRF SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 11/05/2018 – BRF IS READY TO ADAPT SLAUGHTERING TO NEW HALAL RULE: CEO; 17/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRF SHAREHOLDER FURLAN SAYS PROPOSED NAMES INCLUDE FORMER AG MIN RODRIGUES TO THE BOARD TO HELP COMPANY FACE POTENTIAL TRADE BANS; 14/04/2018 – EU could expand ban to poultry from Brazil’s BRF – report; 04/04/2018 – Brazil’s BRF places workers from two plants on furlough; 17/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRF SHAREHOLDER FURLAN SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO REGAIN LEADERSHIP POSITION AND RESUME GROWTH, NEW BOARD NEEDS TO FUNCTION AS ‘TEAM’; 04/04/2018 – BRAZIL FOOD PROCESSOR BRF SAYS SENDING RIO VERDE, CARAMBEÍ PLANT WORKERS ON FURLOUGH STARTING IN APRIL; 26/04/2018 – BRF IS ADAPTING VOTE SYSTEM, MEETING TO BE RESUMED AT 2PM: CEO

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $4.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) by 6.45 million shares to 20.06M shares, valued at $67.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 58,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has 2,641 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sather Fin Inc accumulated 275,366 shares. Alabama-based Stanley has invested 0.35% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Marathon Trading Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 11,375 shares. Regent Invest Ltd Llc invested in 15,083 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.63% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 535,301 shares. Sns Fincl Grp Ltd Com invested in 30,359 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth reported 25,323 shares stake. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co holds 0.95% or 217,656 shares in its portfolio. California-based Stevens First Principles Advisors has invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 5.36M shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. Moore Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dynamic Cap Management holds 5.22% or 7,510 shares. Pillar Pacific Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.24% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 79,187 shares. 63,349 were reported by Capwealth Advisors Limited Co.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.69 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Capital Innovations Llc, which manages about $132.37 million and $38.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X) by 70,900 shares to 15,840 shares, valued at $243,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.