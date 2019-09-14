As Disney Walt Co. (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Jag Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $3.25 Million; Borgwarner (BWA) Holder North Star Investment Management Increased Holding by $533,000

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co. (DIS) by 49.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 23,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 23,739 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.32M, down from 47,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 03/05/2018 – FUNTASTIC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH THINKWAY TOYS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF TOYS AND ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTS RELATING TO DISNEY AND PIXAR TOY STORY LICENSE; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 29/05/2018 – ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELLED THE ‘ROSEANNE’ SHOW AFTER THE STAR’S ”ABHORRENT, REPUGNANT” TWEET- CNBC; 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A; 14/03/2018 – Disney To Restructure Into Four Business Segments With Immediate Effect — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE; 15/03/2018 – CMO Today: Publishers Wary of Facebook News Video Push; NBC News Considers Streaming Service; Disney Reshuffle

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 61.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 34,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, up from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $40. About 1.95 million shares traded or 11.35% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 31.95 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $886.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 29,142 shares to 264,738 shares, valued at $22.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,126 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,911 shares, and has risen its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M Kraus reported 1.67% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Signaturefd Lc holds 0.19% or 15,964 shares. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Llc Il invested in 232,902 shares or 3.34% of the stock. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Lc owns 103,846 shares. Ims Management reported 0.28% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Madison holds 115,151 shares. 53,982 were accumulated by Pettyjohn Wood White Inc. 1,432 are held by Sadoff Investment Limited Com. Savant Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 20,010 shares. Northrock Prtn Limited Liability Corp stated it has 4,526 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Westchester Cap Management Inc holds 4.07% or 74,381 shares. Moreover, State Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) has 1.62% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 25,364 shares. Murphy Capital Incorporated reported 80,806 shares or 1.68% of all its holdings. Regents Of The University Of California holds 2.42% or 6,000 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv owns 237 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

