As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Raised Its Position; Huntington Ingalls Ind. (HII) Holder Pettee Investors Has Cut Its Position

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2107.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 137,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 143,500 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.93M, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 14/03/2018 – Disney Says Reorganization Is Effective Immediately; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 05/03/2018 – Pitaro Was Chairman of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Offer Say on Executive Pay, and They Dislike It; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY-NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES GLOBALLY; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS OPPOSED EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 12/04/2018 – Disney launches ESPN+ streaming service with live sports and a show from Kobe Bryant

Pettee Investors Inc decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Ind. (HII) by 41.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc sold 1,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 2,150 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 3,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Ind. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $206.82. About 283,507 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 10/04/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries Completes Inactivation of First Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carrier Enterprise (CVN 65); 06/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Director of Education For The Apprentice School at Newport News Ship; 29/03/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES – UNIT GOT $94 MLN FIXED-PRICE CONTRACT FROM U.S. COAST GUARD TO BUY LONG-LEAD MATERIALS FOR 10TH NSC; 29/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES AWARDED $94 MILLION ADVANCE PROCUREMENT CONTRACT FOR A 10TH NATIONAL SECURITY CUTTER; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q Rev $1.87B; 24/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding Division Breaks Ground on 16th Habitat for Humanity H; 19/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Promotes Two Vice Presidents; 20/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Three Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored By The Manufacturing Institute For Their Achievements; 29/03/2018 – Huntington Ingalls: Coast Guard Pact for Purchase of Cutter Materials; 12/04/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries Plan to Reactivate East Bank Facilities at Ingalls Shipbuilding

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sather Financial Grp Inc Inc holds 6.21% or 276,171 shares in its portfolio. Lederer Associates Investment Counsel Ca holds 2.31% or 22,375 shares. Conning invested in 44,719 shares. Gw Henssler Ltd holds 2.19% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 215,183 shares. Blue Edge Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,677 shares. Winfield Assocs stated it has 0.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Prio Wealth Lp holds 1.56% or 299,068 shares. Nottingham Advsrs Inc reported 2,440 shares stake. Tirschwell & Loewy has 28,832 shares. Css Lc Il holds 90,067 shares. Piedmont Advsr Inc has 0.48% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 105,892 shares. Eagle Global Ltd Liability Corporation owns 54,150 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 623,894 shares. Taylor Asset Management has 0.25% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Howard Hughes Institute invested in 40,000 shares.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 145,886 shares to 378,049 shares, valued at $20.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,854 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

