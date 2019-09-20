As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Has Raised Stake by $1.53 Million; As Msci (MSCI) Stock Value Rose, Holder U S Global Investors Has Upped Stake

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 3,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 9,619 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.30M, up from 6,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $235.39. About 346,326 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc Total Run Rate at March 31 Grew by 16.2% to $1.4B; 22/03/2018 – UBS ETF-MSCI Canada UCITS ETF Closes Below 200D-MA: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – ULRICH: ACTIVE INVESTORS LOOKING AT CHINA BEFORE MSCI INCLUSION; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades One Class of MSCI 2007-HQ12; 29/05/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF Below 50-D-MA; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Msci’s Senior Unsecured Note; 28/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Below 200D-MA; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to investigate Facebook over use of personal data -report; 29/05/2018 – China securities regulator vows financial stability ahead of MSCI entry; 19/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF Below 50D-MA: Technicals

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 95.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 10,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 22,462 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14 million, up from 11,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $133.3. About 12.11 million shares traded or 41.89% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff; 07/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO CALLS DISNEY BUYING FOX AN `EARTHQUAKE’: CNBC; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beas; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities; 03/05/2018 – Many Disney employees say they bring their own lunch to work – but there are 7 park treats they just can’t resist; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats; 29/05/2018 – ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELLED THE ‘ROSEANNE’ SHOW AFTER THE STAR’S ”ABHORRENT, REPUGNANT” TWEET- CNBC

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00 million and $193.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) by 201,946 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA) by 19,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,621 shares, and cut its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OKSKF).

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76M and $217.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (Put) by 1,000 shares to 1,500 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 9,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,063 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

