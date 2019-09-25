As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Provident Investment Management Lifted Its Position by $2.86 Million; Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Share Price Rose While Parnassus Investments Has Trimmed Its Holding

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 20,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 237,450 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.16 million, up from 216,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $133.09. About 6.32 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 08/03/2018 – Jon Favreau Set To Write, Produce Live-action ‘Star Wars’ TV Series For Disney Streaming Service — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – ESPN launches ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 05/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) by 28.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 4.17 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The institutional investor held 10.22M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $723.60 million, down from 14.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Cadence Design Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $66.13. About 1.33M shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Adds Nektar, Exits Cadence Design: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 08/05/2018 – Cadence Debuts Industry’s First Analog IC Design-for-Reliability Solution; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 39c-Adj EPS 41c; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.57 TO $1.65; 02/05/2018 – Cadence Innovus Implementation System Speeds Development of New Realtek DTV SoC Solution; 05/03/2018 Cadence Minerals Says Macarthur Finds Cobalt, Nickel at Australia Project; 21/03/2018 – CADENCE AEROSPACE NAMES THOMAS C. HUTTON CEO

Analysts await Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CDNS’s profit will be $92.45M for 50.10 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Cadence Design Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.16% negative EPS growth.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $26.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 795,789 shares to 4.46 million shares, valued at $489.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 65,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

