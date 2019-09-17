As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Holding; As Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 96.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 138,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 5,578 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $357,000, down from 144,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $66.51. About 478,512 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 6,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 129,194 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.04M, down from 135,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $136.18. About 2.52 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say; 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video)

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $246.69 million for 15.40 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mkts (IEMG) by 1.72M shares to 1.73M shares, valued at $89.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc Com (NYSE:LOW) by 17,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,109 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

