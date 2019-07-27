As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Kentucky Retirement Systems Increased Its Stake; As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stock Price Rose, First Midwest Bank Trust Division Raised by $360,976 Its Stake

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 23.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 4,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,519 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 17,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $85.98. About 3.31 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 35.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 22,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,663 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73 million, up from 64,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library – All for $4.99 Pe; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO: DEAL WITH DISNEY HAS HIGHER CERTAINTY OF CLOSING; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – Takeover Panel; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – CHAPEK SERVED AS CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY PARKS AND RESORTS, SINCE 2015; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 05/03/2018 – Ratings for Sunday’s Oscars telecast plunge, early data shows; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “American Legion National Commander to Ring Bell at NYSE – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris International: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Is Philip Morris Serious About Quitting Cigarettes? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philp Morris Continues Its Steady Trajectory – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 03, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca invested in 0.19% or 2,576 shares. Indiana-based First Fin In has invested 0.14% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Acg Wealth has invested 0.12% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Fulton Bank & Trust Na owns 0.3% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 48,531 shares. Fiduciary Trust holds 50,681 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Department Mb Commercial Bank N A holds 0% or 36 shares. Merian (Uk) Ltd reported 51,390 shares. Monroe Bankshares Mi holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 7,191 shares. St Germain D J Company Inc has invested 0.05% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Atlantic Union Comml Bank Corp holds 1.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 42,114 shares. Grisanti Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 4,575 shares. Swiss Comml Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 5.46M shares. Tortoise Investment Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Perkins Coie Trust has invested 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,050 shares to 100,931 shares, valued at $19.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 7,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,339 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s What’s Next for the Marvel Cinematic Universe – Motley Fool” on July 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Should Netflix Investors Be Worried? – Motley Fool” published on July 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Reasons to Buy Disney Stock Now – Investorplace.com” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “‘Lion King’ latest Disney box office smash – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Trader Toolkit: An Essential Indicator For Spotting Trends In Stocks – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,712 shares to 242,728 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.