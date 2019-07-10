As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Texas Permanent School Fund Boosted Stake; Tci Wealth Advisors Increased Its Apple (AAPL) Holding

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 835.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc bought 73,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,288 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.63M, up from 8,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $925.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $201.24. About 18.18 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils New Cheaper Ipad With Pencil Support For The Classroom — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon, and other wearable makers are catching on; 24/04/2018 – Apple Takes a Step on Payment of Back Taxes to Ireland; 10/04/2018 – VIRNETX IS UP 43% AFTER LATEST PATENT SUIT WIN VS APPLE; 27/03/2018 – Apple set to update iPad lineup at Chicago education event; 07/03/2018 – Friends Fun Wine Captures The Taste Buds Of Americans And Takes A Bite Out Of The Big Apple With Its New Miami-lnspired Fun Wine Drink; 04/05/2018 – Apple briefly surpassed its previous high of $183.50 Friday; 17/04/2018 – Apple To Launch News Subscription Service: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Amazon is now 2nd most valuable U.S.-listed company, tops Alphabet; 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 13.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 41,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 340,649 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.82M, up from 299,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $141.61. About 6.45M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 14/03/2018 – Disney To Restructure Into Four Business Segments With Immediate Effect — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Virginia-based Old Point & Finance Svcs N A has invested 1.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership holds 89,036 shares or 1.9% of its portfolio. Sequoia Fincl Llc holds 115,578 shares or 1.8% of its portfolio. Forte Cap Adv invested 6.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Geode Capital Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 61.06M shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Co invested in 12,154 shares. Eidelman Virant Cap has invested 2.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jnba Financial Advsr holds 9,773 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Wedgewood Pa owns 2,132 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Mai Mngmt owns 207,060 shares for 2.01% of their portfolio. Platinum Management owns 0.05% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 11,378 shares. Lucas Capital Mngmt reported 6.94% stake. Tokio Marine Asset Management invested in 0.41% or 11,500 shares. Shell Asset Management reported 530,766 shares or 2.22% of all its holdings. Pittenger Anderson Inc invested in 0.94% or 62,943 shares.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 8,703 shares to 269,630 shares, valued at $10.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 3,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,598 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rnc Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 27,970 shares or 0.22% of the stock. 3,625 were accumulated by Sigma Inv Counselors. Amica Mutual holds 0.76% or 54,825 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Assoc has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Valicenti Advisory Services Inc holds 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 2,234 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company holds 20,000 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has 46,149 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. 7,613 are held by Gradient Invests Limited Liability. Jnba Finance Advsr has 21,827 shares. Westpac Bk invested in 286,808 shares. Richard C Young Communication Ltd reported 56,898 shares. 1,967 are owned by Security State Bank Of So Dak. Frontier Invest Company has 0.04% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 719,201 are owned by Glenview Mngmt Limited Liability. Cambridge Trust Communications stated it has 0.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

