As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Northeast Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake; Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Stake Has Raised by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management sold 4,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 280,247 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.12M, down from 284,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $135.86. About 3.59 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘WRINKLE IN TIME’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $39.6M; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Be New Fox CEO After Proposed Disney Deal; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $4.9 BLN; 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: 500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021; 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements; 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 1,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 171,078 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.21M, up from 169,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $447.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $171.94. About 9.11M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare Received Proposal From Yunfeng and Alibaba for Cash Transaction Valued at $20/ADS or $40/Share; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Mobile MAUs on China Retail Marketplaces 617M; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA TO INVEST ANOTHER $2 BILLION IN LAZADA FOR EXPANSION; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ Young Adult Franchise `Warriors’; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial claims a rise in user numbers to 622 mln – FT; 17/04/2018 – KBS FASHION GROUP LTD – ONLINE STORES ARE EXPECTED TO BE LAUNCHED IN JUNE OF 2018; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed company: China’s car market will grow close to 20 percent in the next five years; 03/04/2018 – Paytm Mall grabs $2bn valuation with new Softbank/Alibaba investment

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95 billion and $15.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) by 296,614 shares to 10.26 million shares, valued at $919.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 41,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,300 shares, and cut its stake in National Grid Plc Adr.

