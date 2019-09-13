As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Lowered Its Position; Amphenol New (APH) Holding Raised by Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 14.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 3,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 19,030 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.66M, down from 22,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $137.5. About 6.80M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/05/2018 – Disney is chomping into the food industry with a digital channel called ‘Disney Eats.’; 10/04/2018 – Earth Friendly Products® Launches Disney ECOS™ For Pets!; 25/05/2018 – New Star Wars attractions set to open at Disney theme parks in 2019; 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL; 05/03/2018 – Disney Names Consumer Chief Pitaro as New President of ESPN; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 22/03/2018 – Citizen to Become Official Timepiece of Walt Disney World® Resort, Disneyland® Resort and Marvel New Media’s Creative Space; 16/05/2018 – Proposed New FoxWill Be Formed After Shareholder and Regulatory Approval of the Proposed Transaction Between 21CF and the Walt Disney Co; 09/05/2018 – Good feeling, or bad feeling about young Han Solo? ‘Star Wars’ fans wait and see

Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii increased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (APH) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii bought 3,274 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 66,010 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.33 million, up from 62,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $93.95. About 2.08 million shares traded or 46.10% up from the average. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Bd of Directors of Amphenol Corp; 08/03/2018 New Rugged Connector Series from Amphenol for Use in Harsh Environments; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 80C; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp.: Board Votes to Increase Number of Directors From Nine to Ten; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees 2Q Adj EPS 83c-Adj EPS 85c; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 23C-SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net Income Rises 18%, Exceeds Guidance; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.96 billion for 31.83 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

