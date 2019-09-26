As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Chesapeake Asset Management Has Raised Holding; Grisanti Capital Management Raised Its Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Stake by $3.57 Million

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 40.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 76,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 264,441 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.51 million, up from 188,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $48.86. About 15.41 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – CFPB CONSENT ORDER SAYS WELLS FARGO AGREED TO SETTLE WITHOUT ADMITTING OR DENYING ANY OF THE FINDINGS OF FACT OR CONCLUSIONS OF LAW; 17/05/2018 – Ed Blakey to Retire After 34 Years with Wells Fargo; 12/04/2018 – Silgan Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Huntsman at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – CFPB ANNOUNCES SETTLEMENT WITH WELLS FARGO FOR AUTO-LOAN ADMINISTRATION AND MORTGAGE PRACTICES; 07/05/2018 – Buffett bashes bitcoin as nonproductive, thriving on mystique; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO `THROUGH MOST’ OF HISTORICAL BUSINESS REVIEW: SLOAN; 20/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Statement on CFPB and OCC’s $500 Million Fines Against Wells Fargo for Auto Insurance and Mortgage; 11/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Names Dawson Her Many Horses to Serve American Indian/Alaska Native Communities; 12/04/2018 – Tower International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 4,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 18,481 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58M, up from 14,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $131.3. About 10.53 million shares traded or 22.93% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Investors Bet That Fox and Disney Will Toss Financial Sense Aside; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS; 14/03/2018 – Disney announces strategic reorganization, effective immediately; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00 million and $183.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 102,253 shares to 32,045 shares, valued at $994,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) by 27,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,288 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.