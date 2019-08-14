As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Upped Stake; As Pembina Pipeline On Xnys (PBA) Market Valuation Rose, Cohen & Steers Has Boosted Its Holding by $921,600

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp On Xnys (PBA) by 268.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 25,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 35,150 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 9,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp On Xnys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $37.04. About 559,521 shares traded or 2.79% up from the average. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS $700M PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 09/03/2018 PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION DECLARES COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND AND ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF TERM LOAN; 29/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Now Sees FY18 View to Ebitda C$2.65B-Ebitda C$2.75; 18/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Closing of C$700 M Public Note Offering; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR FROM C$0.18; 26/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 22/03/2018 – NEW DEAL: Pembina Pipeline Min. C$500m Offering of 10Y, 30Y Debt; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – THE $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 14,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 103,800 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.53M, up from 89,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $137.01. About 7.99 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′; 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video); 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – MODIFICATION OF EQUITY AWARDS FROM PROPOSED DISNEY & NEW FOX DEALS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ADJ EPS BY $0.02/SHARE IN QTR; 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) by 46,653 shares to 35,012 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 173,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,021 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

More notable recent Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “A Top Income Stock for Your RRSP – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 08, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “TFSA Investors: How to Make $400 in Tax-Free Income Every Month – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “8 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy for Consistent Income – Investorplace.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “TFSA Investors: Turn the TFSA into Your Cash Machine With These Proven Dividend-Growth Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Retire Rich: Add These Stocks to Become a Dividend Millionaire – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Street Advsr Nc owns 103,192 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Company Limited has 101,746 shares. Wealth Planning Llc has 12,320 shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt Corp, Texas-based fund reported 906,496 shares. First Bank & Trust owns 93,125 shares. Cibc Natl Bank Usa has invested 0.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Provise Mngmt Group reported 19,860 shares. Brookstone Cap Mngmt accumulated 9,320 shares. Marathon Trading Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.58% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Long Island Investors Limited Co invested in 0.03% or 1,898 shares. Taylor Asset Incorporated reported 3,500 shares stake. Federated Inc Pa has invested 0.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Baystate Wealth Management Limited Company stated it has 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Silvercrest Asset Management Limited Com accumulated 174,486 shares or 0.19% of the stock. 10,065 were reported by Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd.