As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Harvest Management Upped Its Position by $555,111; J J Snack Foods (JJSF) Stock Rose While Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has Lowered Stake

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in J J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF) by 99.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 819,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.21% . The institutional investor held 5,816 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $924,000, down from 825,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in J J Snack Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $188.68. About 71,340 shares traded. J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) has risen 20.98% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical JJSF News: 06/03/2018 US Demand for Snack Foods to Reach $93.2 Billion in 2022; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 30/04/2018 – J&J SNACK FOODS 2Q EPS 95C, EST. $1.02; 21/03/2018 – FDA: Lead in Chili Containing Granular Seasonings/Snack Foods from Specific Firms in Mexico; 30/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods 2Q EPS 95c; 15/03/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ J & J Snack Foods Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JJSF); 09/05/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Short-Interest Ratio Rises 98% to 11 Days; 21/05/2018 – J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 29/03/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 5,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 45,001 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $134.49. About 5.69M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The Incredibles; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPERATIONS COMBINED TO CREATE NEW HUB; 24/05/2018 – Disney is completing its new Star Wars themed parks in 2019; 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold JJSF shares while 45 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 13.26 million shares or 2.78% less from 13.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt owns 120,322 shares. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 6,458 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 167,686 shares. Ellington Gp Ltd has 6,500 shares. Pnc Financial Services Grp Inc Inc reported 0% stake. Westwood Holding Gp reported 297,673 shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 273 shares. D E Shaw invested 0% of its portfolio in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF). Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0.02% or 44,510 shares in its portfolio. American Grp reported 11,360 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Llc accumulated 454 shares. Glenmede Tru Comm Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,194 shares. 2,421 were reported by Amalgamated Bancorporation. Ajo LP accumulated 4,717 shares. Raymond James Assocs reported 5,424 shares stake.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc Class A by 29,512 shares to 65,982 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

