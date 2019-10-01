As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Founders Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding; As Caterpillar (CAT) Share Value Declined, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Upped Its Holding by $709,512

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 8.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 5,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 70,322 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.58 million, up from 65,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $125.29. About 564,383 shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Net $1.67B; 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – APPOINTED STEVE FERGUSON A VICE PRESIDENT OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar names National Grid’s Andrew Bonfield as CFO; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS STEEL COSTS CONTINUE TO INCREASE– CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR NAMES NEW CFO; 20/04/2018 – Cramer anticipates the results of quarterly reports from Alphabet, Caterpillar and more; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS PRICE VERSUS COST WOULD BE NEGATIVE FOR THE REST OF THE YEAR– CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR EXPECTS MINING COS TO DRIVE HIGHER CAPITAL SPENDING; 06/04/2018 – Option Pit’s Sebastian Has a Trade for Caterpillar (Video)

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 2,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 95,091 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.28M, down from 97,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $130.56. About 1.76M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/05/2018 – Many Disney employees say they bring their own lunch to work – but there are 7 park treats they just can’t resist; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 15/04/2018 – Disney Blog: Lucasfilm reveals `Crew’ a new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 09/04/2018 – Solo: A Star Wars Story Product Lands at Retail; 23/03/2018 – Books: Bringing Disney’s European Adventures to American Readers; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 29/05/2018 – ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELLED THE ‘ROSEANNE’ SHOW AFTER THE STAR’S ”ABHORRENT, REPUGNANT” TWEET- CNBC; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson has invested 0.02% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). The Ontario – Canada-based Tdam Usa Inc has invested 0.05% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Pinnacle Associates invested 0.24% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Cim Invest Mangement holds 2,702 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Mai Capital Mgmt holds 0.07% or 10,605 shares in its portfolio. Van Strum And Towne holds 0.54% or 5,584 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp reported 90,973 shares. Mercer Advisers reported 150 shares. B T Management Dba Alpha Management accumulated 0.95% or 18,566 shares. Northstar Grp Inc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 3,198 shares. 3,306 are held by Maryland Management. Signature Est Advsr Limited Company invested in 0.03% or 2,445 shares. Ironwood Investment Mngmt Llc stated it has 2,100 shares. Moreover, Webster National Bank & Trust N A has 0.32% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 17,294 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8,162 shares to 31,750 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,884 shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.22 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marco Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gofen Glossberg Llc Il holds 368,165 shares. Horizon Investment Svcs Lc reported 0.83% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Bancorp Of Omaha has 43,480 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Maryland Management accumulated 15,555 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp owns 44,903 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd has invested 0.57% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd Liability Corp reported 24,127 shares. 2,962 are held by Annex Advisory Serv Lc. 92,241 were accumulated by Fisher Asset Limited Liability Company. Redwood Investments Limited Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 75,419 shares. Bartlett & Communications Limited Com holds 441,040 shares or 2.3% of its portfolio. The Georgia-based Synovus Fin has invested 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Garrison Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.99% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Riggs Asset Managment has invested 2.18% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00 million and $281.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New by 27,241 shares to 327,573 shares, valued at $15.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.