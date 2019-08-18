As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Financial Architects Upped Holding by $314,820; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shares Rose, Shareholder Mai Wealth Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 1,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 84,131 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.80M, up from 82,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $245.69. About 2.81M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 572.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 2,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 3,362 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $373,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.35 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – “Rogue One” had been Disney’s lowest-grossing film in the franchise, bringing in $155 million for its 2016 debut; 29/03/2018 – After massive ratings, TV’s Roseanne Barr gets call from Trump; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED THESE RULINGS

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 4,919 shares to 160 shares, valued at $26,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 720 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Finl Inc New (NYSE:FNF) by 19,334 shares to 13,693 shares, valued at $500,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Dynamic Building And C by 34,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,957 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (Put) (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S also bought $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares.