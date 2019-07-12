As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Financial Architects Has Lifted Holding by $1.02 Million; Comcast New (CMCSA) Market Value Rose While Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Raised Stake

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1839.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 9,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,696 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $144.85. About 1.95M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DIS: Iger is basically saying Disney will no longer license its Marvel and other Disney premium content to anything but linear networks once its streaming service launches. $DIS – ! $DIS; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game: Media analyst; 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu; 11/05/2018 – DIS:INFINITY WAR TO BE ONE OF BIGGEST OPENING WEEKENDS IN CHINA; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019; 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 165.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 21,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,772 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 12,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.1. About 2.08M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 05/03/2018 – FRIES: COMCAST SKY BID GOOD FOR COMPETITION IN THE U.K; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 25/04/2018 – CMO Today: Comcast’s Sky Bid; CBS-Viacom Deal Teeters on Bob Bakish Role; Mark Read Wants WPP CEO Job; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST `FULLY COMMITTED’ TO ACQUIRIING ALL OF SKY: SPOKESMAN; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Net $3.12B; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 25/04/2018 – LBC Breaking: US media giant Comcast has announced a £22 billion rival bid for Sky in a move that threatens Rupert Murdoch’s; 10/05/2018 – Comcast is planning to make a $60 billion, all-cash offer in mid-June for some of Fox’s assets, sources have said

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38M and $450.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 3,200 shares to 20,115 shares, valued at $3.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchan Traded Fd Vi (FTGC) by 16,983 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,548 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $10.24 million activity. COHEN DAVID L sold $10.21 million worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Tuesday, February 5.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (NYSE:BMY) by 8,407 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $95,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (Call) (NYSE:HD) by 4,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. 42 shares were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N, worth $4,737 on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.