As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Evermay Wealth Management Has Raised Its Position by $329,115; Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Upped Stake in Noodles And Company (NDLS) by $934,416 as Share Price Rose

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Noodles And Company (NDLS) by 50.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 155,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 461,301 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14 million, up from 305,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Noodles And Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.23M market cap company. The stock increased 4.24% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $5.65. About 25,524 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 14/03/2018 – Noodles & Co. Says Key Sales Metric to Return to Growth in 2018; 22/05/2018 – Noodles & Co at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Adj EPS 1c; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Rev $110.5M; 10/05/2018 – Noodles Sees FY18 Adj Loss/Shr 1c-Adj EPS 3c; 20/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO CLIMBS 7.3% TO HIGHEST SINCE 2016; 11/04/2018 – Noodles & Company Celebrates The End Of Tax Season With Appetizing Offer To Help Americans De-stress; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO – COMPANY IS REITERATING TARGETS RELATED TO ITS 2018 PERFORMANCE; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 25/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO: ARGENTIA HAS 20% VOTING POWER AFTER CONVERSION

Evermay Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 133.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc bought 2,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 5,185 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, up from 2,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $137.97. About 1.69 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MLN VS $13,336 MLN FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 1, 2017; 29/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 17/05/2018 – Suzanne Scott to head Fox News; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 2, 2017, REPRESENTATIVE OF DISNEY SENT DRAFT MUTUAL CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO REPRESENTATIVE OF 21CF, WHICH WAS NEGOTIATED OVER ENSUING DAYS; 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 30/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS NOT DEFENDING COMEDIAN ROSEANNE BARR’S COMMENTS BUT POINTING OUT ALLEGED MEDIA BIAS

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $293.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tillys Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 633,836 shares to 568,090 shares, valued at $6.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 86,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,527 shares, and cut its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold NDLS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation reported 256,184 shares. New York-based Hap Trading Lc has invested 0.13% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Prospector Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). 4.80M were reported by Mill Road Capital Management. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability invested in 33,047 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can accumulated 0% or 7,155 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Jpmorgan Chase Commerce stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). 15,000 are held by Salem Invest Counselors. Eidelman Virant holds 4.91% or 1.03M shares. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd reported 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Millennium owns 101,101 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 22,999 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Elk Creek Prtnrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 754,361 shares. Granite Point Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 134,851 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 0.56% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 5,581 were accumulated by Maple Cap Mngmt. Smithfield Tru Co reported 23,518 shares stake. Jag Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.85% or 47,123 shares in its portfolio. Fin Mgmt Professionals holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 198 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt reported 659,415 shares. Btc Mngmt has invested 0.59% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Commercial Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Invest invested in 37,072 shares or 1.81% of the stock. Zwj Invest Counsel accumulated 5,570 shares. North Star Asset Inc holds 89,973 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Moreover, Macnealy Hoover Incorporated has 1.33% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 15,503 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 823,554 shares. Doheny Asset Ca holds 0.83% or 8,813 shares. Global Thematic Partners Limited Liability Co invested in 2.69% or 520,528 shares. First Personal Serv owns 0.31% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 9,089 shares.