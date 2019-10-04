As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Chesapeake Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding by $602,426; Arcadia Investment Management Decreased Position in Intuit (INTU) by $307,719

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold 1,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 30,742 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.03 million, down from 31,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $266.4. About 670,338 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees Revenue Growth, Higher Profit — Earnings Review; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 4,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 18,481 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58 million, up from 14,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $129.68. About 4.39M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS RESPONSE TO ESPN+ SERVICE `ENTHUSIASTIC’; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes; 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video); 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li

Arcadia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $587.00M and $366.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 67,547 shares to 133,294 shares, valued at $4.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,246 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt reported 0.03% stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.1% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Moreover, Prudential Finance has 0.44% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 1.08 million shares. West Virginia-based Security Natl Communications has invested 0.03% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 26,056 were reported by Headinvest Ltd Liability. Pennsylvania-based Jfs Wealth Limited Company has invested 0.09% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). American Money Lc reported 1.74% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Clean Yield Group Inc reported 1.06% stake. Segall Bryant And Hamill Llc accumulated 0% or 992 shares. Oakworth Cap invested 0.05% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Moreover, Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 1,237 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt invested in 1.11% or 54,586 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.68% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Argent Trust has invested 0.04% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). New England Research reported 900 shares stake.

