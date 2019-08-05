As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Chartist Has Increased Position by $172.32 Million; Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Shares Rose While Joel Isaacson & Company Has Lowered Its Holding by $349,646

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 1,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 3,978 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $441.69 million, up from 2,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.19. About 6.08M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for All of Sky If Fox Deal Proceeds; 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 11/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ lands in ‘Star Wars’ galaxy and cast puts drama behind; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Bob Chapek Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products Segment; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The Incredibles

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 50.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc sold 15,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 15,835 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 31,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $22.78. About 821,578 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD VP VISCIUS SAYS “A BIT OF FANTASY” BUILT INTO SHARE PRICES OF CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ, STARWOOD OFFERS FAIR; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Net $99.9M; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS CA IMMO OFFER PRICE OF 27.50/SHARE; 13/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK AB SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS 1 ( “BOARD”) OF VICTORIA PARK AB (PUBL) (“VICTORIA PARK”) RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS OF VICTORIA PARK NOT TO ACCEPT STARWOOD’S OFFER; 11/05/2018 – IWG RECEIVED 2 SEPARATE INDICATIVE PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD CAP; 05/04/2018 – Marriott Rewards And Starwood Preferred Guest Give Members More Points Earning Opportunities With New Promotions; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMO SPOKESWOMAN DECLINES TO COMMENT ON STARWOOD’S OFFER TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN COMPANY; 27/03/2018 – CA IMMO TO COMMENT ON STARWOOD ONCE BID DOCUMENTATION AVAILABLE; 03/05/2018 – Vonovia offers $1.1 bln for Sweden’s Victoria Park, trumping Starwood; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CLOSES 11TH OPPORTUNISTIC REAL ESTATE FUND AT $7.55B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 3.85% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.52 per share. STWD’s profit will be $139.18 million for 11.39 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Starwood Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 85.19% EPS growth.

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $685.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 4,437 shares to 449,326 shares, valued at $38.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94M and $119.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Bank (KBE) by 428 shares to 15,514 shares, valued at $648.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 390 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Dj Select Div Fd (DVY).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

