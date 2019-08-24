As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Chartist Has Increased Its Position; Oberweis Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Williams (WSM) as Stock Rose

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Williams (WSM) by 20.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 20,830 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 26,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Williams for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $67.31. About 3.00M shares traded or 78.07% up from the average. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH OF 5.5%; 14/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BKS, DDD, WSM & more; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA REPORTS BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION INCREASE TO $500M; 10/05/2018 – INSCAPE CORP – ENTERED TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH WILLIAMS-SONOMA ON BEHALF OF ITS WEST ELM BRAND, WITH AN EFFECTIVE DATE OF MAY 9, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Net $45.2M; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises Dividend to 43c Vs. 39c; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises 2018 full-Yr Guidance; 14/05/2018 – Holowesko Partners Exits Position in Williams-Sonoma; 13/03/2018 – WEST ELM LAUNCHES WEST ELM LOCAL EXPERIENCES, BRINGING CUSTOMERS CLOSER TO THE CRAFTSMANSHIP OF REGIONAL ARTISTS

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 1,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 3,978 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $441.69 million, up from 2,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60M shares traded or 7.12% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Bob Iger loses symbolic Disney shareholder vote on pay; 05/03/2018 – Pitaro Was Chairman of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY’S `SOLO’ DOUBLES `BLACK PANTHER’ PRESALES: FANDANGO; 19/04/2018 – Disney World employees share the 7 things they wish parkgoers would stop doing; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Bob Chapek Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products Segment; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 01/05/2018 – Disney’s Avengers Broke Records and Investors Barely Cared — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $498.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caredx Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 156,910 shares to 209,210 shares, valued at $6.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyline Champion Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 95,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 416,573 shares, and has risen its stake in Vericel Corp..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,739 were reported by Cove Street Cap Ltd. Bluecrest Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 18,453 shares. Citadel Limited Company holds 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) or 14,949 shares. Hs Management Prns Ltd Co accumulated 2.77 million shares. Millennium Llc holds 0.06% or 654,341 shares in its portfolio. Covington Capital Management holds 0% or 650 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Blair William And Il holds 0% or 12,298 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Interest Grp Incorporated Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Brandywine Global Ltd Liability Corporation reported 261,702 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr holds 0.13% or 8,935 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Inc invested in 0% or 40 shares. Aristotle Management Limited Com owns 5.05 million shares. 7,035 are owned by Princeton Strategies Ltd Co. Advsrs Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.73% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 7.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.77 per share. WSM’s profit will be $65.24M for 20.27 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.47% EPS growth.

