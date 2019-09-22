As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Centurylink Investment Management Company Has Raised Holding by $1.37 Million; Wns Holdings Limited Adr (WNS) Shares Rose While Meritage Portfolio Management Has Lowered Holding by $538,139

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Limited Adr (WNS) by 10.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 9,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The institutional investor held 78,052 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.62 million, down from 87,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Wns Holdings Limited Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $60.64. About 138,039 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 181.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 9,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 15,242 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13M, up from 5,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17 million shares traded or 188.90% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO REORGANIZES BUSINESSES INTO FOUR SEGMENTS; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS AVAILABLE THROUGH ESPN CHANNEL IN ROKU CHANNEL STORE; 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The Incredibles; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “OId Worries Are Dragging Down Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney, AT&T avert channel blackout with deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney upsizes tender offer, announces early results – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney offering senior notes for tender offers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ratan Capital Management Lp has invested 1.55% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Evermay Wealth Mngmt Llc reported 5,279 shares. 112 are owned by Kessler Invest Group Inc Lc. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 1.05% or 833,991 shares. Raymond James Serv Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.44% or 818,375 shares. Bowling Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.22% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 9,441 shares. Winfield Assocs invested in 0.31% or 4,280 shares. Chilton Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 1.42% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Riverpark Advisors invested 1.43% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 196,880 are held by Regions Financial Corporation. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 15,396 shares. Stonebridge Mgmt Inc holds 58,880 shares. Salem Investment Counselors reported 0.91% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Burney has 1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fil Limited holds 0.48% or 2.28 million shares in its portfolio.

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36 billion and $256.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xerox Corp by 13,923 shares to 39,743 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,178 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) Share Price Is Up 51% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba: Kaola Acquisition Enhances Market Leadership – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s (NYSE:AXS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Trading At A 33% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fang Holdings -3.2% after Q2 earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.