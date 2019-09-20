As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Bender Robert & Associates Boosted Position; Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Shareholder Paradigm Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $6.58 Million

Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1395.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates bought 30,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 32,190 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.66M, up from 2,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $131.77. About 5.33M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Offer Say on Executive Pay, and They Dislike It; 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s Roseanne hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold 506,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.20% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.38 million, down from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $624.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.98. About 147,086 shares traded. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has risen 9.45% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.45% the S&P500. Some Historical UCTT News: 07/05/2018 – Hood River Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in Ultra Clean; 14/05/2018 – Rubric Capital Buys New 2% Position in Ultra Clean; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1% Position in Ultra Clean; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean 1Q EPS 66c; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 23/05/2018 – UCT to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference and the Cowen Annual Technology Conference; 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q Rev $280M-$300M; 30/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Trucking Firms Deploy Ultra Clean Near-Zero RNG Trucks at Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles

More notable recent Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Ultra Clean Announces Organizational Changes to Advance Corporate Growth Strategy – PR Newswire” published on November 01, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Ultra Clean To Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Trade Ultra Clean Holdings – Seeking Alpha” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Acquires Dynamic Manufacturing Solutions – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Analysts await Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 46.67% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.3 per share. UCTT’s profit will be $6.25M for 24.97 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.81% negative EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $283,185 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold UCTT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 30.80 million shares or 4.51% less from 32.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Tru Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 40,770 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Citigroup reported 0% stake. Bridgeway Mngmt accumulated 80,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% stake. Parametric Limited Liability Corp owns 125,574 shares. Bailard reported 12,000 shares. 41,724 are held by Goldman Sachs Group. Mackay Shields Lc invested in 16,500 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Prudential Inc has 0.01% invested in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) for 534,641 shares. Us Savings Bank De stated it has 500 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Pnc Financial Group holds 0% or 2,099 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Fincl Bank invested in 91 shares.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neophotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) by 215,815 shares to 1.53M shares, valued at $6.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allscripts Healthcare Solution (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 35,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Summit Materials Inc. Class A.

