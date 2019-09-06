As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose, West Coast Financial Has Upped Its Holding by $3.20 Million; Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Has Cut Its Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by $668,000 as Stock Declined

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 16,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 88,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, down from 105,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $43.82. About 3.11 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 26/03/2018 – 2330.TW: TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain, sources say; 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 10/05/2018 – TSMC SAYS APRIL SALES +44.0 PCT ON YEAR; 19/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$8.2 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 76.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 28,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 66,549 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.39M, up from 37,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $139.41. About 2.05M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY SAYS EARLY EASTER ADDED $47M TO THEME PARK PROFITS; 09/04/2018 – Nelson, on the other hand, has a war chest of his own, including support of employees and executives from American Airlines and Disney; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings; 12/04/2018 – Multi-billion Dollar Digital Content Industry Swells as Consumer’s Media Consumption Intensifies; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for Sky if Fox Deal Proceeds: Takeover Panel; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75 billion and $15.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ:HSII) by 9,050 shares to 81,555 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 216,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 645,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY).

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Stocks With High Business Predictability Ratings – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Semiconductor Companies Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Three 5G Stocks Poised to Soar Over the Next Decade – Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ar Asset Mngmt holds 1.89% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 45,583 shares. Cibc World Markets reported 699,262 shares. Marathon Trading Inv Ltd Liability accumulated 44,735 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 20,967 shares stake. Eaton Vance Management reported 1.36% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Decatur Mngmt reported 90,039 shares stake. Navellier & Assocs holds 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 2,528 shares. California-based Capital Guardian Trust Com has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 12,746 are held by Burke Herbert State Bank Trust Communication. Reliance Tru Company Of Delaware stated it has 33,369 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Albion Fin Group Ut holds 1.32% or 87,750 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests Incorporated accumulated 139,244 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,158 shares. Financial Pro Incorporated holds 0.01% or 198 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Limited Company has invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).