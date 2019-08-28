As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose, Truenorth Lowered Its Position; Gabelli Securities Increases Holding in Belmond LTD Cl A (BEL)

Gabelli Securities Inc increased its stake in Belmond Ltd Cl A (BEL) by 33.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc bought 172,704 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 686,104 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.11 million, up from 513,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Belmond Ltd Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $24.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BEL News: 07/03/2018 Belmond Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Belmond 1Q Rev $89.7M; 08/05/2018 – BELMOND LTD – FULL YEAR 2018 SAME STORE WORLDWIDE OWNED HOTEL REVPAR GROWTH GUIDANCE ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS OF 2% – 6%; 09/04/2018 – Belmond Senior VP of Organizational Transformation Philippe Cassis Resigns Effective June 30; 08/05/2018 – Belmond 1Q Loss/Shr 15c

Truenorth Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 28.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc sold 6,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 16,709 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, down from 23,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $134.49. About 5.69M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REMAIN CONFIDENT FOX ASSET DEAL WILL GO FORWARD – CNBC; 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson; 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp; 25/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Investors Bet That Fox and Disney Will Toss Financial Sense Aside; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REACTION TO ESPN+ HAS BEEN POSITIVE – CNBC; 05/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Invest Mgmt Corp holds 40,273 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Kellner Lc holds 8,810 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Chevy Chase Holdings Incorporated holds 2.20 million shares. Orrstown Fincl holds 8,062 shares. Neumann Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 5,314 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Regent Limited Liability Com reported 0.56% stake. Cincinnati Financial Corporation, Ohio-based fund reported 542,000 shares. Wealthcare Capital Limited Co holds 219 shares. Northeast Inv Mngmt reported 2.61% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Greatmark Inv Prtnrs holds 0.1% or 2,751 shares in its portfolio. Covington Cap Mgmt holds 204,896 shares. 3,884 were reported by Loews. Shikiar Asset Management invested in 0.1% or 2,103 shares. Cumberland Ptnrs Ltd owns 11,166 shares.

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36M and $257.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 6,241 shares to 36,325 shares, valued at $2.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 7,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,736 shares, and has risen its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (NYSE:CW).