As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Raised Position by $666,000; Tiger Management Maintains Stake in Bank Amer (Call) (BAC)

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC) by 417.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 2.58 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 3.20 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.29 million, up from 618,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 70.84M shares traded or 38.73% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 27/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Bank of America Unveils AIDriven Virtual Financial Assistant; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Houston Entrepreneurs Most Confident in Their Local Economy Among 10 Major American Cities; 05/04/2018 – Banks facing losses on American Greetings buyout debt; 05/04/2018 – BOFA FINANCE PRICES OFFERING OF $250M NOTES DUE MAY 2023; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Global Wealth & Investment Mgmt Rev $4.9B, Up 6%; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Net Interest Income Rose 5% to $11.6B; 11/04/2018 – BofA, Harvard Partner on the Growth, Prosperity of AI (Video); 11/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 17/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 34.00 FROM USD 33.00; RATING HOLD; 10/05/2018 – Array BioPharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.35 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 22/03/2018 – Citizen to Become Official Timepiece of Walt Disney World® Resort, Disneyland® Resort and Marvel New Media’s Creative Space; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney Californi; 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,964 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Samlyn Cap Llc has 2.1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Massachusetts-based Westfield Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.69% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Utah Retirement has invested 0.83% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rockland Com reported 0.12% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Llc holds 43,471 shares. Pictet State Bank has 2.15% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 44,205 shares. 154 are held by Beacon Cap Mgmt. Switzerland-based Banque Pictet Cie has invested 1.53% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Palladium Prns accumulated 1.63% or 204,445 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 81,705 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Liability Company reported 13,604 shares stake. Alexandria Cap Ltd owns 28,041 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Quantum Management holds 0.21% or 3,583 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Liability Co has 1,176 shares. Segantii Capital holds 1.04% or 80,000 shares in its portfolio.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15M and $363.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (NYSE:JPM) by 402,200 shares to 757,800 shares, valued at $76.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 112,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,590 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomasville Bank & Trust holds 0.37% or 72,524 shares. Secor Capital LP invested in 25,898 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Crystal Rock stated it has 4.13% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Harvey Cap Management reported 1.17% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mondrian Inv Ltd holds 0% or 1,323 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd stated it has 0.18% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Flippin Bruce Porter Incorporated invested in 0.93% or 189,025 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 47.28M shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP reported 566,423 shares stake. Schwerin Boyle Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 5.4% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Lincluden Management Limited holds 199,088 shares. 151,900 were accumulated by Paradigm Asset Management Limited Com. 15,100 were accumulated by Tcw. Sta Wealth Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 7,839 shares. Trustmark Financial Bank Trust Department owns 263,395 shares.