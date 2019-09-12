As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose, Shareholder Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Cut Its Holding by $884,735; Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Decreased Its Position in Abb LTD (ABB) by $1.79 Million

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Abb Ltd (ABB) by 99.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 105,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 116 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2,000, down from 105,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Abb Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.01B market cap company. It closed at $20.28 lastly. It is down 17.69% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 20/03/2018 – ABB Delivers Virtual Flow Meters Powered by Arundo Analytics; 19/04/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS TRANSITION YEAR 2017 BEHIND US; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – ABB 1Q Net Pft $572M; 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from ABB (India) for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 06/03/2018 – Falanx Group Limited Proposed ABB and Conditional Acquisition; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Discovery Adds Prada, Exits ABB, Cuts Neinor; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q REV. 25B RUPEES; 06/04/2018 – SWISS ENGINEERING GROUP ABB ABBN.S SAYS WILL INVEST 100 MILLION EUROS IN AN INNOVATION AND TRAINING CAMPUS IN AUSTRIA; 06/04/2018 – ABB to Invest €100 Million in Global Innovation and Training Campus

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 81,298 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35M, down from 87,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $136.84. About 765,254 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video)

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 11,946 shares to 192,600 shares, valued at $11.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 11,798 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 31.68 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

