As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Has Lifted Stake; Shareholder Cbre Clarion Securities Has Lifted Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) Position

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) by 81.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 214,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 478,694 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.40M, up from 264,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle International Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $141.24. About 1.59 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 95.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 10,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 22,462 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14M, up from 11,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $133.3. About 12.11M shares traded or 41.89% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – New, Re-Imagined ESPN App – with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service – Launches to Sports Fans Today; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 10/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS `BLACK PANTHER’ SURPASSES $1B IN GLOBAL TAKINGS; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Makes American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Spirit MTA REIT Announces Results of Special Meeting of Shareholders – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Tower adds Lockheed’s Tanner to board – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mortgage rates take a strong move up – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Realty Income a REIT to Invest In? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77 billion and $4.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 730,160 shares to 4.93M shares, valued at $164.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 913,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.88 million shares, and cut its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teachers Insurance Annuity Association Of America stated it has 287,061 shares or 4.42% of all its holdings. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams, Alabama-based fund reported 2,430 shares. 99,404 were reported by Counselors Inc. The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corp has invested 0.23% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Stonebridge Ltd Co has 0% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Scholtz And Limited Liability invested in 4.07% or 48,206 shares. Michigan-based Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Howe Rusling owns 416 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.11% or 745,394 shares. Utd Asset Strategies Incorporated invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability has 0.17% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Guardian Tru reported 590,832 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.18% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owns 15,122 shares. Bb&T holds 0.36% or 160,501 shares in its portfolio.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76M and $217.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 33,908 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $268,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (Put) (NYSE:V) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,000 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com holds 275,107 shares. Anchor Advisors Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). New York-based Gabelli And Advisers has invested 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.64% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bar Harbor Trust Services owns 0.36% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,146 shares. Lau Assoc Limited Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,532 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Company accumulated 28,059 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.16% or 69,851 shares in its portfolio. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id has invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has 0.05% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 350,813 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel Incorporated accumulated 112,971 shares or 1.52% of the stock. Chesley Taft And Ltd Llc holds 2.79% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 256,276 shares. Benin Mgmt has 19,399 shares. Sun Life Fincl Inc invested in 0.31% or 8,940 shares.