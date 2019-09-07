As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose, Pittenger & Anderson Has Increased by $573,537 Its Position; Cbs New (Put) (CBS) Holder Westchester Capital Management Lifted Stake by $9.76 Million as Share Price Rose

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (Put) (CBS) by 234.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 207,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 296,200 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.08 million, up from 88,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $43.63. About 5.73 million shares traded or 81.50% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 16/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Eric and Kim Tannenbaum Exit CBS TV Studios for Lionsgate Overall Deal; 15/03/2018 – SAUDI WOULD DEVELOP NUCLEAR BOMB IF IRAN DOES, MBS TELLS CBS; 03/05/2018 – CBS CORP – QTRLY ENTERTAINMENT REVENUE $2,716 MLN VS $2,347 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Viacom, CBS CEOs have discussed potential merger – sources (Reuters) – Viacom Inc Chief Execut; 05/04/2018 – Karma Automotive Debuts New TV Spot During CBS Coverage Of The 2018 Masters Golf Tournament®; 07/05/2018 – CBS CORP – DEAL INCLUDES RETRANSMISSION CONSENT FOR CBS-OWNED STATIONS, INCLUDING CBS-OWNED CW AFFILIATES; 15/03/2018 – DUTCH JAN RETAIL SALES +4.9 PCT Y/Y AFTER REVISED +1.3 PCT IN DEC – CBS; 22/05/2018 – CBS CORP – ON MAY 16, NAI DELIVERED PURPORTED ACTION BY WRITTEN CONSENT THAT NAI CLAIMED EFFECTED SOME AMENDMENTS TO CBS’S AMENDED & RESTATED BYLAWS; 17/05/2018 – S&P PLACES ‘BBB’ RATING ON CBS ON CREDITWATCH NEG; 16/05/2018 – Sources @CBS and NAI say they don’t expect anything out of Chancery court until later tonight or tomorrow morning on Redstone-Moonves feud

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 6.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 5,167 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 88,273 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.80M, up from 83,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY BY TAKEOVER PANEL REGARDING REQUIREMENT FOR WALT DISNEY COMPANY (DISNEY) TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 12/04/2018 – Joe Mayes: Breaking: Disney will have to bid for all of Sky if the Fox deal doesn’t go through; 14/03/2018 – Disney To Restructure Into Four Business Segments With Immediate Effect — MarketWatch

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Mario Gabelli Sees Good Value In CBS – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CBS and Viacom Finally Tie It Off – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: S&P 500, AAPL, CBS, VIAB – Investorplace.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Expecting From CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Not Buying CBS-Viacom Merger – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Company stated it has 2.05M shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt reported 19 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Intl Ca stated it has 12,652 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Artisan Prtnrs Partnership owns 0.32% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 3.43M shares. Valley Natl Advisers invested in 90 shares or 0% of the stock. 7,431 are owned by Deutsche Bancorporation Ag. Capital Int Ca accumulated 0.03% or 5,450 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc accumulated 1,115 shares. E&G Limited Partnership has invested 0.27% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Bessemer has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 332,024 shares. Nuwave Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 211 shares. Illinois-based New England Management has invested 0.33% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Ftb Advisors Inc owns 0.01% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 2,933 shares.

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44 billion and $2.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 8,800 shares to 10,500 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 115,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,000 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Savings Bank invested in 2.5% or 100,879 shares. Condor Mngmt reported 22,618 shares. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.35% or 31,098 shares. Sky Grp Lc accumulated 0.32% or 7,753 shares. Capwealth Advsr Ltd holds 1.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 61,305 shares. Eqis Cap accumulated 42,508 shares. Madison Invest Holding Inc holds 41,497 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Beach Counsel Pa owns 0.23% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 18,170 shares. Conning stated it has 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Whalerock Point Ptnrs Ltd Com owns 1.07% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 14,668 shares. Bruni J V And reported 0.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 3G Capital Prtnrs Lp stated it has 11,420 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Thompson Investment Mngmt stated it has 1.71% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cypress Cap invested 0.44% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 46,685 shares to 1,825 shares, valued at $91,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 8,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,188 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).