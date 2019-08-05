As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose, Patten Group Upped by $863,025 Its Holding; As Intel (INTC) Shares Declined, Shareholder Estabrook Capital Management Raised Holding

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Intel Corporation (INTC) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 3,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 403,923 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.69 billion, up from 400,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Intel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $48.68. About 27.88M shares traded or 18.85% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 20/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Senate Intel Committee’s Initial Recommendations on Election Security for 2018 Election Cycle; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s Data Center Business Keeps Powering Results Higher; 12/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @FoxNews: GOP-led House Intel finds no evidence of collusion between Trump campaign and Russia; 18/04/2018 – FogHorn to Showcase IIoT Edge to Cloud Machine Learning with Google and Intel at Hannover Messe 2018; 22/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Is in Place (Correct); 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 04/05/2018 – ARIAS INTEL IN PACT WITH SEED-TO-SALE SOFTWARE PROVIDER; 09/03/2018 – Intel Considers Acquisition Alternatives Including Possible Bid For; 12/03/2018 – GOP-led House Intel Committee finds ‘no evidence of collusion’ between Trump campaign and Russia; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY REVENUE WAS $16.1 BILLION VS $14.8 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Patten Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 70.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc bought 7,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 18,757 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, up from 10,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.54M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT; 03/05/2018 – Many Disney employees say they bring their own lunch to work – but there are 7 park treats they just can’t resist; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: White House adds former Disney star to press team; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on streaming in strategic restructuring; 03/04/2018 – SKY SAYS FOX PROPOSES SKY NEWS RINGFENCING, DIVESTURE TO DISNEY; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 15/04/2018 – Disney Blog: Lucasfilm reveals `Crew’ a new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story

Patten Group Inc, which manages about $232.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,721 shares to 35,561 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,810 were accumulated by Kellner Ltd Com. Company Bankshares owns 311,651 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Bruni J V holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,176 shares. Notis accumulated 0.76% or 14,170 shares. Cheviot Value Mngmt Lc holds 1.3% or 24,056 shares. Pacific Global Investment Mngmt holds 75,831 shares. Northern Corporation owns 25.21 million shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. 5,939 were reported by Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Corp Mi holds 100 shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 2,934 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Homrich And Berg owns 14,102 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0.31% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sequoia Finance Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cim Limited Liability Company has invested 3.55% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stonebridge Management Incorporated holds 2.76% or 68,000 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell & Reed Fincl has 0.19% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 1.39M shares. Schroder Management Grp accumulated 16.53M shares. Scholtz Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.52% or 14,608 shares. Ashfield Cap Prns Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.22% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Harvey Investment Co Ltd Company holds 22,978 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc has 0.17% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 33,835 shares. King Wealth invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Mai Cap reported 1.15% stake. Jump Trading Limited owns 20,525 shares. Mcrae Cap Management Inc stated it has 34,818 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Westpac stated it has 729,343 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Orleans Management Corp La holds 1.77% or 43,065 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Co New York invested in 9,621 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 3,991 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings invested in 1.07% or 15,000 shares.

