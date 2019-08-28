As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose, Nli International Has Trimmed Position; Marshall Wace Llp Trimmed Its Yamana Gold (AUY) Position by $419,708 as Stock Price Rose

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc (AUY) by 46.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 209,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.57% . The hedge fund held 243,456 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $633,000, down from 453,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Yamana Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.0065 during the last trading session, reaching $3.6965. About 9.47M shares traded. Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has declined 4.84% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AUY News: 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD 1Q REV. $449.7M, EST. $462.5M; 16/05/2018 – YAMANA AFFIRMS 2018 TO 2020 CERRO MORO PRODUCTION VIEWS; 02/05/2018 – Yamana Gold 1Q Rev $449.7M; 13/04/2018 – MIRASOL RESOURCES LTD – HAS BEEN ADVISED BY YAMANA GOLD INC OF ITS DECISION TO TERMINATE GORBEA JOINT VENTURE IN CHILE; 15/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5 Million Sale of Exploration Properties, and Filing of Technical Reports for Chapada and El Peñón; 13/04/2018 – MIRASOL RESOURCES SAYS YAMANA GOLD TO END GORBEA JOINT VENTURE; 16/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces First Gold and Silver Production at Cerro Moro and Provides Details on Mine Exploration Program; 12/04/2018 – SANDSTORM – YAMANA EXAMINING POTENTIAL PLANT EXPANSION AT CHAPADA MINE THAT WOULD INCREASE PROCESSING RATE TO OF UP TO 32 MTPA; 16/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD INC – 2018 TO 2020 PRODUCTION EXPECTATIONS FOR CERRO MORO ARE UNCHANGED FROM GUIDANCE PROVIDED EARLIER IN 2018

Nli International Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 13.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc sold 9,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 60,880 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.76 million, down from 70,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $136.02. About 3.12 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY BY TAKEOVER PANEL REGARDING REQUIREMENT FOR WALT DISNEY COMPANY (DISNEY) TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney shareholders reject CEO Iger’s pay plan; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 662,260 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $14.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Golar Lng Ltd (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 35,292 shares in the quarter, for a total of 305,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU).

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21B and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) by 171,290 shares to 235,387 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 38,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23.24M were reported by Bancorp Of Mellon. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 60,334 shares or 1.93% of its portfolio. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Llc reported 107,370 shares or 2% of all its holdings. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Live Your Vision Lc has invested 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Crawford Invest Counsel has invested 1.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Citizens & Northern Corp holds 23,430 shares. Dillon And Associate Inc holds 2.26% or 62,705 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Ltd Liability reported 1.27% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Corda Management Limited Liability invested in 166,986 shares or 2.15% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Stoneridge Investment Ltd Liability has invested 0.57% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Old Point Trust & Finance N A holds 0.65% or 11,246 shares. Laffer Invs holds 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 36,836 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 1.28 million shares. First Commonwealth Pa owns 0.43% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,230 shares.