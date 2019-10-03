As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose, Middleton & Co Has Raised Its Stake; Robinson Capital Management Cut Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust (MHI) Holding by $3.14 Million as Stock Price Were Volatile

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust (MHI) by 42.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 261,259 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 351,618 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.39 million, down from 612,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.01M market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.56. About 19,663 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 2,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 27,531 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.84 million, up from 24,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $129.14. About 8.06 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Joe Mayes: Breaking: Disney will have to bid for all of Sky if the Fox deal doesn’t go through; 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president; 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 13/03/2018 – Investing in Disney requires a healthy dose of patience: @JimCramer; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 19/04/2018 – Variety: Jesse Plemons Lands Villain Role Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s `Jungle Cruise’

Since April 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $11,940 activity.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $302.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Float Rt Inc Tr (EFT) by 48,000 shares to 79,923 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pgim High Yield Bond Fund by 61,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,568 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality (MYI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.42, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 6 investors sold MHI shares while 11 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 3.73 million shares or 13.46% less from 4.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Suntrust Banks Inc accumulated 14,276 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors holds 0.01% or 123,291 shares in its portfolio. 13,483 were accumulated by Raymond James & Assoc. Advsr Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). Raymond James Financial Service Inc has 0% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). Invesco Ltd owns 0% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) for 183,886 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn has invested 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) for 208,334 shares. Rivernorth Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 268,982 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability invested in 30,542 shares or 0% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd invested 0.03% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). Natl Bank Of America De reported 56,479 shares. City Of London Investment has invested 0.18% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 1,185 shares.

