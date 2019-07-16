As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raised Stake; Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Value Rose While National Asset Management Cut Stake by $1.07 Million

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 35.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 10,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,863 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, up from 29,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $145.06. About 5.21 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 29/05/2018 – The Disney-produced “Solo: A Star Wars Story” delivered a franchise-low $83.3 million in North American ticket sales over three days; 20/03/2018 – Making Broadway History in Pants: Behind the Modern Approach to Costume Design for Disney’s ‘Frozen’; 13/04/2018 – Huffington Post: Here’s A Look At The Delightful Disney-Pixar Short About A Teeny Dumpling; 29/05/2018 – TV show ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019; 29/05/2018 – Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 9.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 18,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,342 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.66 million, down from 181,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $57.58. About 11.38 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96 billion for 12.00 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

