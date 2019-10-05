As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Lowered Its Holding; Barrett Asset Management Has Lowered Its Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Stake by $407,250 as Stock Rose

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund sold 3,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 36,406 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08 million, down from 39,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.58M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Kevin Mayer Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International Segment; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOB CHAPEK NAMED CHAIRMAN OF PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s Roseanne hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 29/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 06/04/2018 – DISNEY’S NEWS PLEDGE SHOWS MANDATORY SKY BID NEEDED: POLYGON

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 11.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc sold 8,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 63,422 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.23M, down from 71,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 7.02M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 13/03/2018 – Moody’s rates CCEP bonds A3; outlook stable; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES; 15/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coca-Cola Amatil ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC 1Q Volumes Increased by 2.3%; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW COMMENTS ON COCA-COLA AGREEMENT IN EMAIL FROM EXCHANGE; 24/04/2018 – Diet Coke revamp adds flavour to Coca-Cola results; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 24/04/2018 – Coke warns of pain from UK sugar tax, U.S. freight costs

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 26,615 shares to 26,865 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD) by 1,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc Com (NYSE:EOG).

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Where Will PepsiCo Be in 5 Years? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Pepsi Earnings: Closing the Gap With Coca-Cola – Motley Fool” published on October 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coca-Cola: The Stock Is Now Showing Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Odd Reason the Stock Market Could Soar to New Highs – Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Coca-Cola Company (KO) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 24,098 were accumulated by Atlas Browninc. Van Eck Assocs accumulated 0.02% or 85,338 shares. Kistler reported 21,548 shares. Moreover, Ftb has 0.14% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 8,917 shares. Lvw Ltd Liability Com reported 4,075 shares stake. Cambridge Research Advisors Incorporated stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Gru Limited Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 8,555 shares. The Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 0.13% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). The New York-based Epoch Inv Ptnrs has invested 1.01% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Weatherly Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.22% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 21,363 shares. Fayez Sarofim & holds 21.07M shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability Com, Maryland-based fund reported 26,941 shares. Edgar Lomax Va holds 946,677 shares. Plancorp Limited Liability holds 0.19% or 9,220 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.36 billion for 24.35 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Taurus Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 309,227 shares. Everence Cap Inc holds 1.01% or 43,782 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Lc has 1.18% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 31,551 shares. Apriem Advisors owns 4,780 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Mcrae Capital Mgmt Inc holds 3,045 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 10 has 1.06% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cna reported 56,819 shares. Perella Weinberg Partners Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 53,672 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc reported 5,221 shares. 9,768 were reported by B Riley Wealth Mngmt. 439,472 are held by Personal Capital Advsr. Tt Intl has 0.99% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hussman Strategic Advsr has 30,000 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Monetary Grp Incorporated, Missouri-based fund reported 24,020 shares. Miller Inv Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 3,523 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “SLV, SHY And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For October 4 – Benzinga” on October 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Disney Declared War on Churn With This Incredible Disney+ Offer – Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Disney Stock Is Not in Danger from Apple TV+â€™s Discount Pricing – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Disney Be in 10 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on September 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.