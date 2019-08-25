As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose, Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Has Increased by $1.17 Million Its Position; Adell Harriman & Carpenter Boosted Position in Abbott Labs (ABT) as Stock Price Rose

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 593 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 16,455 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32B, up from 15,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $81.93. About 6.23M shares traded or 21.72% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 72c; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – NEW STUDY WILL EVALUATE WHETHER TREATMENT WITH CARDIOMEMS MONITOR IMPROVES SURVIVAL AND OUTCOMES FOR MORE PEOPLE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – FORECASTS NET SPECIFIED ITEMS FOR FULL YEAR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $1.57 PER SHARE; 16/03/2018 – Drug Makers use Nanotechnology to Improve Delivery and Dosing; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL NUTRITION SALES $ 1,756 MLN VS $1,642 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – AHL BOOSTED ABT, UMBF, OTEX, DHR, XRAY IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Stu; 09/04/2018 – Commonwealth’s Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott Honored with 2017 WBEC Leadership Award; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT MAY HAVE INTENDED TO COMMIT SUICIDE; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT – TRIAL WILL ASSESS IF STENT PROCEDURES GUIDED BY HIGH-RESOLUTION IMAGING RESULT IN LARGER VESSEL DIAMETERS

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 10,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,017 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 10.20M shares traded or 12.89% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY SAID PREPARED TO OFFER SIGNIFICANT CASH IF NEEDED: CNBC; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-21st Century Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 29/05/2018 – The Disney-produced “Solo: A Star Wars Story” delivered a franchise-low $83.3 million in North American ticket sales over three days; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Lead ‘New’ Fox If Disney Deal Closes; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS ACCESSIBLE TO ANYONE WITH A CURRENT-GENERATION ROKU DEVICE; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – EXPECTS TO TRANSITION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW STRUCTURE BY BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd, which manages about $588.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) by 210,000 shares to 5.56M shares, valued at $54.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mfc Bancorp Ltd by 288,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.44M shares, and cut its stake in Callable.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hutchinson Management Ca invested 2.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,077 shares. Berkley W R owns 10,078 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Reliance Of Delaware holds 33,369 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Boston Family Office Lc holds 25,666 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Bsw Wealth Ptnrs holds 0.46% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 10,400 shares. 12,377 are held by Becker Capital Mngmt. Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.38% or 376,703 shares in its portfolio. First City Cap Mngmt Inc reported 0.34% stake. Fairfield Bush And Com stated it has 0.64% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.55% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 548,653 shares. Southeast Asset Advisors reported 6,606 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.68% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2.32M shares. Wms Ltd Llc reported 17,245 shares. Waters Parkerson And Co Ltd Liability Co holds 0.68% or 73,221 shares in its portfolio.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $514.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9,786 shares to 144,831 shares, valued at $27.51B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8,708 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,854 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).